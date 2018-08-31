Local News

All pets free (after mail-in rebate) at Abilene Animal Shelter

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:52 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:55 AM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - All pets are free to adopt (after a mail-in rebate) at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

A social media post announcing 'Furry Friend Friday' says all cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies are free for adoption after a $20 mail-in rebate from Rescue the Animals.

An inventory of available pets can be viewed on the City of Abilene's website. Just click here for cats and here for dogs.

The Abilene Animal Shelter, located at 925 S 25th Street, is open until 6:00 p.m. 

