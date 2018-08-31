All pets free (after mail-in rebate) at Abilene Animal Shelter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All pets are free to adopt (after a mail-in rebate) at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - All pets are free to adopt (after a mail-in rebate) at the Abilene Animal Shelter.

A social media post announcing 'Furry Friend Friday' says all cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies are free for adoption after a $20 mail-in rebate from Rescue the Animals.

It's Furry Friend Friday! All available pets are free at the Abilene Animal Shelter. Visit the shelter or https://t.co/FBsu8HdAe6 pic.twitter.com/vCNiHnptLs — City of Abilene (@CityOfAbilene) August 31, 2018

An inventory of available pets can be viewed on the City of Abilene's website. Just click here for cats and here for dogs.

The Abilene Animal Shelter, located at 925 S 25th Street, is open until 6:00 p.m.