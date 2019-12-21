Angels in disguise: Houston company donates toys for nearly 100 in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Halls of West Texas Children’s Advocacy Center are bare and just a few presents are in sight.

With less than a week before Christmas, employees were struggling to get all their Angel Tree children gifts for the holidays.

“We still had, there was about 69 on the Sweetwater tree and probably about 50 on the Snyder tree,” said West Texas Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Kelsey Zimmerman.

That was until Friday morning, when Santa’s helpers showed up.

“We took every angel off the tree,” said Tim Johnson from Troy Construction.

One by one, the once empty room started to fill up.

“Them spending their own hardworking money, 2 to 3,000 dollars worth of funds that they put towards this because some of these kids wouldn’t have been picked off,” said Zimmerman.

“Money is never an object when you talk about a pipeline crew ’cause we’re all from all over the country, but when we’re all on a job, we’re like family, so it’s just like buying for your kids,” said Johnson.

For the ones who receive these gifts, the paper and packaging alone means a chance for a normal Christmas, despite out of the ordinary circumstances.

“When these children make an outcry of child abuse, you know it’s something they have to deal with. Not just in a month, they have to deal with this long term, and it’s just nice to give back and get a little weight off of them during the holidays,” said Zimmerman. “I call them an angel in disguise.”

“We’re just regular people that’s here to work and make a paycheck and fit in to the community, we don’t want to be any angels,” said Johnson.

All those gifts will go to benefit kids who have experienced some sort of abuse in their life and are served by West Texas Children’s Advocacy Center.