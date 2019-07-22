Anson high schoolers repaint street addresses for community project

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A blank curbside isn’t an uncommon sight when you’re heading through the town of Anson.

“When you come here you have to learn the streets and houses more or less by hand,” said Anson Police Chief Jack Thompson.

Thompson says that’s because a lot of these homes are without visible street addresses, a problem this group of teenagers is trying to paint out.

Each of the students split up into teams Saturday morning, grabbing their toolboxes and heading out on foot to make these numbers stick out.

“It’s just really nice to give back to the community because I feel like everyday kids take advantage of what we actually are given and so it’s nice to be able to give back and help others instead of like everyone helping us,” said Anson High School senior Peyton Goza.

While residents may be happy with a new set of digits, It’s the first responders who will be reaping the rewards.

“Some areas they don’t even have curbs, so I didn’t think it was that important but I realized by the first responders and everything it could really save a life in a matter of minutes,” said Anson High School senior Jillian Thompson.

“Time is always an essence and when you’re first responding, could be a medical, law enforcement or fire, so being able to locate the address promptly, always saves us time,” said Chief Thompson.

Volunteers were able to complete all unmarked addresses on Avenues K, L, and M this weekend.