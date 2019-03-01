Local News

APD, AFD send special thank you to 911 dispatchers after busy Thursday

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 05:12 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2019 05:12 PM CST

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - With warmer temperatures Friday and no freezing drizzle, it was a quieter day for the Abilene Police dispatch center.

Thursday afternoon police responded to 36 accidents on highways and roads in Abilene in a two-hour span during the morning commute, with 911 dispatchers taking the initial calls about each accident scene and directing officers where to go.

On Friday those dispatchers received a sweet treat from Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge, Abilene Fire Chief Candy Flores, and Abilene Christian University Police Chief Jimmy Ellison.

As a way to show appreciation for the work they do daily and especially during inclement weather, the chiefs delivered Shipley's donuts and fruit for the dispatchers to enjoy.

