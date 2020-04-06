APD asking for help identifying man who may have used stolen credit card

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a man they say may have used a stolen credit card.
According to an APD social media post, the man seen in the attached video may have used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle at the Riatta Ranch apartment complex on March 24.
Surveillance video shows the man riding a small, white moped and walking into the optical center at Walmart in Abilene.
Anyone with information on this person’s identity is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 676-8477. You could earn a cash reward.
Help us ID this male who may have used a stolen credit card. Call Abilene Crime Stoppers. 676-8477 reference case 20-016992 https://t.co/z8S6RC0LGh— Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) April 6, 2020
