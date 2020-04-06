APD asking for help identifying man who may have used stolen credit card

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying a man they say may have used a stolen credit card.

According to an APD social media post, the man seen in the attached video may have used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle at the Riatta Ranch apartment complex on March 24.

Surveillance video shows the man riding a small, white moped and walking into the optical center at Walmart in Abilene.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 676-8477. You could earn a cash reward.