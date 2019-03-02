Arrests could be likely if city alcohol ordinance doesn't change

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - As Abilene leaders consider allowing alcohol on city property during private events, City Manager Robert Hanna says if nothing is going to change, more arrests could be likely for those who violate the law as it's currently written.

If the ordinance regarding alcohol at parks is changed to allow it at places such as Grover Nelson Park, police would need to enforce those laws and hold those who violate them accountable.

The council gave tentative approval to the proposed change at the Thursday evening city council meeting.

Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau leaders say the change would help them keep a large Labor Day weekend softball tournament every year, which brings in a lot of visitors and tourism revenue for local hotels and restaurants.

Hanna says people drink beer during the games, and he wants direction from the city council on how to enforce the ordinance.