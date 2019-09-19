Austin Elementary students get front-row seat to new school’s construction

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – As students walk throughout Stephen F. Austin Elementary, they get a front-row seat to the construction of their new school.

“It’s pretty often, every time I get a chance, usually I’ll look that way anyway. I’ll just look any way I can see the construction where I like it,” said Carter Cook, a 4th grader at Austin Elementary.

The students are getting to learn first hand on what is going on.

“The superintendent at Austin Co. Construction is very good at coming up to the fence and telling kids, ‘this is what we are doing,’ things like that, and the kids are excited,” said Dr. David Young, Abilene ISD Superintendent.

This year’s theme for the school is “under construction.”

“They have posters in the office on what it is going to look like, and they also said that it is going to be done by next year,” said Carson Dooley, a 4th grader at Austin Elementary.

The slab of the new school is in and things are about to go vertical.

While safety is a main reason the new school is being built, when you ask the students what they are looking forward to, they say the new opportunities.

“I am excited that we get to be on the second floor, people get to have a little bit more space,” said Cook.

“We get to be on the second floor and it sort of looks like a college,” said Dooley.

If you would like to keep up to date with all the construction happening just go to The Abilene ISD bond website here.