Austin Elementary students learn about the construction in their backyard

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If you’re sitting in a classroom, chances are the only sounds you’ll hear are the bell or students walking the halls.

But over at Austin Elementary, sounds of construction have become a bit of the norm.

“There was this machine that was putting out the slab and I was like, ‘What’s going on?,'” said fourth grader Jackson Leggett.

“Now that they’re actually putting up walls, and you can see lights up and the bricks going up, it makes it more real,” said Austin Elementary teacher Susie Vandeder.

It’s an especially exciting time for some of the older students because it’s all happening right outside their classrooms.

“It’s really cool because we have bathroom breaks and when we’re done we look at what’s going on,” said Leggett.

These students aren’t just learning what these workers are doing, but why.

“They’re putting the poles up to help the structure be sturdy and not fall down,” said Leggett.

“When they start welding and they see the lights flash, well some of them don’t know what welding is, so we went through that job, we went through community helpers and the different types of jobs,” said Vandeder.

While these students are taking in what will soon be gone, they’re also helping build the future, signing beams that will go in the new school.

“I was amazed that they were letting us sign them,” said Leggett.

Austin Elementary School staff say the building should be move-in ready by this summer.