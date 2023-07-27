BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traditionally, school is five days a week. Last year, several districts in the Big Country switched to a four-day school week. Winters ISD Superintendent Dr. Sean Leamon said they made the switch to improve attendance and so teachers and students can use the extra day off for any personal reason.

“Our attendance went up a percentage and a half,” said Leamon.

He added that this helps teachers too.

“If teachers rejuvenate, guess what, they’re doing better in the classroom. When they’re doing better in the classroom, your students are happier,” explained Leamon.

He shared that Friday is an optional day for families. Students will have the option to attend if they need extra curriculum, childcare or if they need to make up attendance days. However, Leamon said they ran into a couple of issues at first in terms of scheduling lunch and buses on Fridays.

“Some bus route issues, just trying to make sure we have everything covered because you know our whole goal was, we went to a four-day instructional week, and you know our number one goal is trying to do what’s best for your kids and your staff, but we also have to make sure we take care of kids during their non-instructional days,” explained Leamon.

He explained that school will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

“We made some modifications this year last year. ACE 21st century grant from the Texas education agency, and this year we no longer have that, so we’re having to do some modifications and do some things, but I think it’s going to be great for the students,” shared Leamon.

Texas Leadership Charter Academy is switching to a four-and-a-half-day week. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Dan Dukes said originally, they wanted to switch to four days but realized many parents need childcare. Additionally, they hope they can attract and keep teachers with the switch amid a national teacher shortage.

“It’s a very real thing, and so anything we can do to better help our teachers not only get them to come work for us but also to get them to stay and ensure they are feeling good about their jobs,” shared Dukes.

Dukes is hopeful that teachers can use the half day for personal reasons and also use the time to finish lesson plans for the next week so they don’t have to take work home.

“Mental health seems to be a huge part of the teaching profession right now. There’s a large emphasis on the well-being of teachers,” explained Dukes.

Moran ISD superintendent John Denson said the district also made the switch to four days last school year.

“It’s longer days. We’re basically in school 30 minutes longer a day. At first, people were concerned about that. After doing it a while, they decided it’s worth it to not have to come on Friday,” said Denson.

He added that once a month, on a Friday, they hold a staff meeting. Previously it was challenging to gather everyone at the same time and place due to teachers having after-school duties.