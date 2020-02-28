Big Country volunteer fire department deals with controlled burn, grass fire, fully engulfed trailer all in one day

BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country volunteer fire department was extra busy Friday, dealing with a controlled burn, a grass fire, and a fully engulfed trailer all in one day.

The Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department says their team started the morning by responding to a potential fire, but luckily, it was just a false alarm from a controlled burn.

Then, they were asked to assist the Bronte Volunteer Fire Department with a large grass fire, and as they were leaving, they were asked to respond to a structure fire on Hwy 277.

When the arrived, they found an unoccupied trailer and a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured during any of the incidents to which they responded.

