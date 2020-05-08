Bike Town seeing spike in business during pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 and having to shelter in place has had a negative impact on most businesses, but bike shops are thriving. More specifically, Bike Town has seen more business lately. Owner Jim MacDonald says this time of year combined with the pandemic have caused more people to come in.

“Spring time is always a busy time in the bike store. So, we see a lot of people starting to break out their bikes for the spring time. We’ve been very busy with repair work and people looking for bikes to go out with their kids,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald and his employees have been busy in this time and he also admits his shop is not alone. Shops around the country have seen more people come in for purchases and repair.

“It’s kind of caught a lot of us off guard as to the demand for new bikes and repair work. I think a lot of us worry about the long-term effects of quarantine or what that may look like later on in the summer, but currently it’s very busy right now,” he says.

MacDonald has had to put in extra work and his employees have worked more hours as well in order to keep the shop clean and safe. However, he says he doesn’t mind and promotes people finding activities in this time, especially if it’s riding a bike.

“Cycling is one of those things where we’re all about freedom, and a lot of times it’s people’s first taste of freedom when they’re a little kid learning how to ride a bike, and so I’m hoping people will get out there and get a chance to experience some of that freedom with their family and experience that time with their kids. This is a great time of year to be out and riding a bike,” he says.