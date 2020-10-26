Breckenridge family needs donations after losing home in fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge family needs donations after losing their home in a fire early Monday morning.

No one was injured in the fire – which happened their home in Breckenridge around 2:00 a.m. – but a father and two little boys lost everything.

Here are the clothing sizes for the family:

Boys

4-5T pants

6-7 shirts

10-12 kids shoes

Dad

44 pants

3xl shirts

12 shoes

Anyone who wished to make a donation can bring them to the Breckenridge Fire Department located at 120 West Elm Street.

Latest Posts:

