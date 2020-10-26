Breckenridge family needs donations after losing home in fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge family needs donations after losing their home in a fire early Monday morning.
No one was injured in the fire – which happened their home in Breckenridge around 2:00 a.m. – but a father and two little boys lost everything.
Here are the clothing sizes for the family:
Boys
4-5T pants
6-7 shirts
10-12 kids shoes
Dad
44 pants
3xl shirts
12 shoes
Anyone who wished to make a donation can bring them to the Breckenridge Fire Department located at 120 West Elm Street.
