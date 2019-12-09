Live Now
LIVE Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

Brown County latest to become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County is the latest to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, vowing to uphold constitutional protections for citizens to bear arms.

Monday morning, Brown County Commissioners voted to adopt a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary declaration.

Judge Paul Lilly released the following statement announcing the decision:

As you know I spent almost three decades wearing the law enforcement uniform. During that time I lost three good friends in the line of duty, each murdered by a man with a firearm; 1988, Christmas Eve 2000, and again in 2013. One would think that this would make me pro-gun control and anti-second amendment. It does not.

The second amendment is, to a degree, the amendment that guarantees all the others. Firearms in the hands of responsible adults help assure our way of life. For this reason I am a staunch supporter of the second amendment and welcome Brown County becoming a 2nd amendment sanctuary county. I couldn’t be more proud.

Dozens of other counties around the Big Country, Texas, and the United States are adopting similar policies.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Web Exclusive

More Web Exclusive

KRBC News