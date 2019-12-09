Brown County latest to become 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County is the latest to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, vowing to uphold constitutional protections for citizens to bear arms.

Monday morning, Brown County Commissioners voted to adopt a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary declaration.

Judge Paul Lilly released the following statement announcing the decision:

As you know I spent almost three decades wearing the law enforcement uniform. During that time I lost three good friends in the line of duty, each murdered by a man with a firearm; 1988, Christmas Eve 2000, and again in 2013. One would think that this would make me pro-gun control and anti-second amendment. It does not.

The second amendment is, to a degree, the amendment that guarantees all the others. Firearms in the hands of responsible adults help assure our way of life. For this reason I am a staunch supporter of the second amendment and welcome Brown County becoming a 2nd amendment sanctuary county. I couldn’t be more proud.

Dozens of other counties around the Big Country, Texas, and the United States are adopting similar policies.

