Brownwood High teacher killed in car accident in Colorado

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood High School English Teacher was killed during a car accident reported in Colorado.

According to Brownwood News, Brandi Tyson, 46, was killed in a car accident reported on Tuesday in Colorado.

The community around the Big Country is offering support to the family, including U.S. Rep August Pfluger who offered his condolences to the Brownwood community.

According to the newspaper, services are pending with Heartland Funeral Home.

