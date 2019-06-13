Brownwood police use microchip to reunite Coleman woman with dog lost exactly 1 month ago

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police used a microchip to reunite a Coleman woman with a dog she lost exactly one month ago.

Tuesday, an animal control officer was patrolling Allcorn Park when he saw a friendly dog walking around.

He was able to take her into custody then scanned her for a microchip, which was registered to an owner in Coleman, 30 miles away!

When he called the owner, she said her dog had gone missing on May 13 after a stranger knocked on her door at 5:00 a.m. and asked to use her phone because their car had broken down.

Police are thanking the animal control officer for his hard work and dedication.