Brownwood police use microchip to reunite Coleman woman with dog lost exactly 1 month ago

Local News

by: Erica Garner

Posted: / Updated:
microchip_1560438544402.JPG

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police used a microchip to reunite a Coleman woman with a dog she lost exactly one month ago.

Tuesday, an animal control officer was patrolling Allcorn Park when he saw a friendly dog walking around.

He was able to take her into custody then scanned her for a microchip, which was registered to an owner in Coleman, 30 miles away! 

When he called the owner, she said her dog had gone missing on May 13 after a stranger knocked on her door at 5:00 a.m. and asked to use her phone because their car had broken down. 

Police are thanking the animal control officer for his hard work and dedication. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News