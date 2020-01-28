Building on the past: Anson High School senior restoring old building on square

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In high schools across the Big Country, the big dogs on campus are starting to think about the next four years.

“[I’m looking forward to] going toward college and then hopefully law school after that,” said Wylie High School senior Austin Petree.

“I love telling stories and the creative process through that and the best way I can do that is by filming it and creating a series of some sort,” said Wylie High School senior Kaden Kerby.

For Anson High School senior Dillinger Boyd, things are a bit different because his future includes some of the city’s past.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve just always seen this building sitting here,” said Boyd. “It was a grocery store back in the 30s, it was a furniture store, then the last thing it was was a clothes store.”

The building has sat vacant for what Boyd says has been close to 40 or 50 years.

“I figured it was going to suffer the same fate as all the other buildings downtown, just caving in,” said Boyd.

That’s when Boyd stepped in, buying the building with the intention of restoring it and bringing some life back into the downtown area.

“When I first started, it was like waist high, just junk,” said Boyd. “That took about a month and a half to get out of here just little by little just on the weekends.”

Boyd says he still has a long way to go before hopefully turning the building into a business one day, but he’s keeping in mind that behind all the boxes, chairs and fallen wood, is a little piece of treasure.

Boyd says he spends the weekends cleaning up and fixing the property, but will have more time to devote to it once he graduates. .