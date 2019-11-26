Callahan County latest in Big Country to become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County is the latest in the Big Country to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

During a meeting Monday, county commissioners gave unanimous approval to the declaration, which vows to protect citizens’ second amendment rights.

Eastland County passed a similar proposition Monday as well, following in the footsteps of Stephens, Throckmorton, and Mitchell Counties.

The resolution in Stephens County states commissioners, “will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or officers for the purpose of enforcing law that unconstitutionally infringes on the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington says the resolution is important because, “. . .several candidates running on the Democrat side have stated that they would by executive order mandate firearm confiscation. The fact of the matter is that an executive order is not a law and any attempt to circumvent any part of the United States Constitution deems the action unconstitutional. With the upcoming election in 2020 you must be prepared. I took an oath to protect the citizens of Throckmorton County and that includes their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”

These Big Country counties join at least a dozen others across Texas that have declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Other municipalities across the country are also passing 2 laws to protect their constituents against possible infringement on their right to bear arms.

