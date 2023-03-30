ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Negative social media and yelp reviews can make or break a business. Maria Ramirez shared she often reads and leaves restaurant reviews as she travels to Abilene from out of town, but in her experience, positive ones aren’t always posted.

“If you have a really great experience, like you’ll let other people know but I don’t feel like people would really go out of their way to put that review on social media,” explained Ramirez.

Jolanda Tjhai has been a restaurant owner for 20-plus years, so reviews are nothing new to her.

“Negative or positive, we all take it as it is as we do business the way we can,” added Tjhai.

Tjhai expressed that when someone leaves a negative review over something out of her control, it concerns her about the future of her restaurant.

“But I do think we deal with, like shortages, and then not being able to hire the correct people the right people for the job. So, there’s so many factors that are frustrating that whenever I see negative reviews. It gets to me,” Tjhai shared.

Dawn Larios from the Texas Restaurant Association said restaurants are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There still in survival mode, the labor shortage issue, that’s still in effect, you got inflation, that is still in effect. Demand for supplies, you know that’s been an issue,” Larios explained.

Tjhai said negative reviews impact local restaurants more than chain corporations.

“So, newcomers and visitors, because they are unfamiliar with the city, they have to read the reviews to decide where to go and if the reviews are bad, they won’t go to the business but with McDonald’s, they already know what kind of food that is,” shared Tjhai.

Larios asks the community to keep in mind that reviews stay with the restaurant’s reputation.