ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Negative social media and yelp reviews can make or break a business. Maria Ramirez shared she often reads and leaves restaurant reviews as she travels to Abilene from out of town, but in her experience, positive ones aren’t always posted.

“If you have a really great experience, like you’ll let other people know but I don’t feel like people would really go out of their way to put that review on social media,” explained Ramirez.

Dawn Larios from the Texas Restaurant Association said restaurants are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There still in survival mode, the labor shortage issue, that’s still in effect, you got inflation, that is still in effect. Demand for supplies, you know that’s been an issue,” Larios explained.

Larios asks the community to keep in mind that reviews stay with the restaurant’s reputation.