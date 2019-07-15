Car show helps raise school supply money for families in need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Turning the key. Pedal to the metal. Dozens are taking their old wheels out for a spin.

“My wife was a blind date in this car,” said Big Country resident Charlie Core. “She didn’t like my clothes but my car she loved.”

It was a 1966 Austin Healy Roadster that drove its way into Charlie Core’s heart when he was just 24 years old.

“This was my baby,” said Core. “I loved it when I saw it. It was the same color, same interior, everything.”

For the past three years he’s been showing it off to hundreds in cities across the Big Country, but Sunday’s car show was a little bit different because of Core’s connection to the cause.

“From ’68 to ’73 I was in Vietnam for six 6-month tours,” said Core. “I’m lucky I’m here.”

Sunday Core supported his fellow Airmen in their latest endeavor to give back to the community.

“The proceeds from this are going back to school drive to help some of these parents offset that cost for high school supplies,” said active duty Airman DaShon Hall. “I know that that can be a tremendous impact on people’s pocket and we do not want them to them to bare that burden.”

With every wheel that turns into the parking lot, or rev of a engine, for the Air Force Sergeant Association, it means some extra cash to give to struggling families in the Key City.

“They’re already having to deal with bills, they’re already having to deal with getting groceries,” said car show organizer Devan Conerly. “What better way take something that they have to focus on and take it off their hands to where they don’t even have to worry about that.”

All so students can have a great start to their school year.

The Air Force Sergeants Association partnered up with Zero Royalty Media to put on this car show, hoping to raise $500 for the needed school supplies which will be delivered to families in August.