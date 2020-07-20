CareFest postponed to Summer 2021

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Hendrick Regional Blood Center is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at no-charge for donors who successfully donate. Beginning July 20, blood that is collected at the Hendrick Regional Blood Center or at one of their mobile blood drives, will be tested for coronavirus antibodies.

The antibody test is a blood test designed to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This test is not designed for the diagnosis of acute infection, but can be used as an indicator that an individual has been exposed to COVID-19. However, more experience is needed with the test to know whether it is specific for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and is not picking up past exposure to other types of coronaviruses. It should not be used as proof of immunity. The COVID-19 antibody test will be performed in addition to all FDA-required testing for blood donation.