CareFest postponed to Summer 2021

ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – CareFest has decided to postpone their annual event until 2021.

Citing concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers made the decision to postpone CareFest to Summer 2021.

“Due to restrictions pertaining to COVID-19 and procedures that we would have to put in place (number of attendees, face masks, & social distancing) we felt that we could not put on a festival that would honor CareFest, the artists. patrons, or ResourceCare,” according to a press release.

