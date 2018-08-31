Charges dropped against former Abilene CPS worker arrested in connection to toddler's death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A former Abilene CPS supervisor is no longer facing charges in connection to the death of an Abilene 2-year-old.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A former Abilene CPS supervisor is no longer facing charges in connection to the death of an Abilene 2-year-old.

Wednesday, Martha Bit Whitaker's Tampering With/Fabricating Physical Evidence charge was dismissed Wednesday following a hearing last week.

Whitaker was charged two years after Tamryn Klapheke, 22 months, was found deceased at a home on Dyess Air Force Base in 2012. Two other kids that were neglected and malnourished were removed from the home.

Court documents say Whitaker "did intentionally and knowingly alter or conceal . . . Child Protective Services documents detailing the investigation of the Klapheke children and/or medical records of the Klapheke children and/or Dyess Family Advocacy office records of the Klapheke children, with intent to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation".

Whitaker was indicted for her charge connected to the Klapheke case on July 17, 2014, and was not arrested until July 26, 2014.

Another CPS worker, Gretchen Denny, was sentenced to serve 60 days and jail and 6 years of probation for Tampering With/Fabricating Physical Evidence for the same reason as Whitaker. The same prosecutor was overseeing Denny's case as well, so she also has not been to trial.

Tiffany Klapheke was sentenced to 30 years in prison in February of 2014 on charges connected to the death of Tamryn and the abuse of her other two children.

Klapheke's then-boyfriend, Senior Airman Perez, is scheduled for a re-trial at Dyess Air Force Base on October 11, 2016. He was originally sentenced to three years of confinement for adultery and three counts of child endangerment.

BigCountryHomepage is following the developments with Whitaker, Denny, and Perez closely. Check back for the latest.