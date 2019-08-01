City gets rid of plastic and glass recycling, could paper and cardboard be next?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city has put an end to glass and plastic recycling but could cardboard and paper be next?

“Ive been in this business since 1987, Lord knows I don’t want to quit. I mean its where I started and its sad for us to see it where it is today,” said Wayne Lanham from RWL Recycling.

The plastic Lanham stands in front of he says wouldn’t have been that high just a few months ago, the trash piling up all because of a problem the city says started overseas.

“Other countries around the world have indicated that they’re no longer willing to accept certain types of products,” said Public Workers Director Greg McCaffery

“They’re pushed to make their country more environmentally friendly and not receive our trash or our waste that we couldn’t handle here,” said Lanham.

No third party means there’s nowhere for these items to go but the landfill, a rip in the market that’s causing the price to recycle to go up.

“We’re getting to a point where it costs us more to process and bale and ship the paper than we can get for it,” said Lanham.

Both men saying it would cost tax payers more money to keep the business up and running.

“The residents and the citizens of Abilene are already taxed with making other things happen, you add recycling to pay for it, and it’s never been that way,” said Lanham.

“I surely don’t want people to have the perception that we’ll you know Abilene does want to recycle, no we do want to recycle but we also have to run a business and we have to make sure that it’s sustainable,” said McCaffery.

Until it does become sustainable, plastic and glass no be accepted but the city says they hope a company will step up to re-purpose these items before recycling bins in general no longer have a purpose.