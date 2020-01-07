City of Abilene and Taylor County to expand County’s jail, bid to demolish old 1931 jail set to $315,000

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A major step has been taken to expand the Taylor County Jail. The City of Abilene collaborating with Taylor County donating property next to the jail to the county through.

A “Quitclaim deed”…

The county is hoping to add on to its current jail to alleviate over-crowding and potentially house inmates from other counties for profit.

And finally an update on the old jail at 341 pecan street–commissioners have officially voted to Demolish the building after asbestos abatement.

Randy Williams still urging the court to reconsider putting the building up for sale, requesting bids from the public he then voted “No” in moving forward with demolition…

“At least put it out there, and if we don’t get a response, we don’t get a response. And then, as a court, I think we can say ‘Look, there was no interest,” said Randy Williams at the Precinct 1, Taylor County Commissioners Court.

Williams, accepting the building’s demolition shortly after; Voting “Yes” in agreement with the court to using the company asbestos management services for the asbestos abatement process…

The price tag for the project comes out to an estimated 315 thousand dollars… Bids for the demolition will go out soon…