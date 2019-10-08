City of Abilene begins repair work on intersections across town

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents in Abilene are finally starting to see the results of the Street Maintenance Fee come to fruition.
The City began work Monday on intersection repair across town, places that have seen a lot of wear and tear over the years which Public Works Director Greg McCaffery says is due in part to standing water left behind after it rains,
“Asphalt by nature is not rigid, it’s flexible and so what happens is when you get a heavy load over it, it basically falls because it cant support the load that’s going across it,” said McCaffery.
The city will work to repair nearly 30 intersections across town, focusing on valley gutter repairs, repaving them using concrete instead of asphalt.
“This will allow us to build a channel of water better through this intersection so the intersection itself will be better preserved and function in better means because we wont have standing water,” said McCaffery.
While the material will be changed, so will the over all look as The City looks to widen the gutters so drivers will have a little more space to breathe.
“When you see those aggressive dips and you probably have seen these at intersections, you look at the other side of it and you can see where people have gauged their car into the road,” said McCaffery.
All 26 intersections and 30 projects will paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee and is expected to be done by Thanksgiving.
Below is a full list of all intersections being worked on:
North 14th St. at Richland Drive
San Jose Drive at South 3rd Street
North 14th St. at Glendale Drive
South 24th St. at Sayles Boulevard
North 14th St. at Minter Lane
Buffalo Gap Road at Edgemont Drive
North 14th St. at Beechwood Lane
South 39th St. at Buffalo Gap Road
North 14th St. at Glenhaven Drive
South 40th St. at Buffalo Gap Road
North 14th St. at Westview Drive
Southwest Drive at Rebecca Lane
North 14th St. at Briarwood Street
Rex Allen Drive at Chimney Rock Road
North 14th St. at Mockingbird Lane
Pebblebrook Court at Rex Allen Drive
Westmoreland St. at North 12th Street
Rex Allen Drive at Button Willow Pkwy
North 11th St. at Merchant Street
Beck Avenue at Meadow Drive
North 10th St. at Richland Drive
Big Sky Drive at Janna Drive
Westwood Drive at North 10th Street
Wagon Wheel Avenue at Lantana Ave.
Fannin St. at North 10th Street
John Carroll Drive at Thompson Pkwy