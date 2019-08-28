City of Abilene explains why Pioneer Drive is under construction again

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Only took a couple of months for Pioneer Drive to start cracking, after it was redone by the City of Abilene as part of the $56,000,000 2015 Bond Program.

“It was found that the material that is below the asphalt was not supportive of the heavy truckloads that travel those outer lanes,” said Greg McCaffery, Director of Public Works City of Abilene.

Now, a year later, the city decided to go back in using some of the leftover funds from the street bond program to correct the road.

“There were some additional repairs done by the contractor at an additional expense to the city they were not holding,” said McCaffery.

This costs around $600,000 but should last about 10 to 15 years.

“In order to avoid this kind of situation in the future we’ve changed our design practices to include some additional investigative work so that we can avoid these kinds of situations in the future,” said McCaffery.

Out of the 25 total roads to be redone, there are still about a dozen left; The city has already found two of them to have the same problem Pioneer Drive had, even before they start working on them.

The city is estimating about $5-7 million will be left over after the entire 2015 Bond Project is completed. They say they’re hoping to use that money to redo Sayles Blvd. The Abilene City Council and street advisory board will make the final decision on where the leftover money goes.