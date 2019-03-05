City of Abilene, National Weather Service to hold tornado drill Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Tornadoes can develop quickly and drop out of a cloud formation without much warning. The folks in Alabama may have had less than a 10-minute warning, which leads to the need to plan for emergencies like that.

The City of Abilene and the National Weather Service are preparing for the upcoming severe weather season with a tornado drill planned for Wednesday.

The National Weather Service will issue a mock tornado warning at around 10:00 Wednesday morning.

The City of Abilene Office of Emergency Managment is suggesting you take this opportunity to make a plan for you and your family, your business or school.

"If you don't do the drill, we at least want people to talk about it, so that they can deliver information to everybody," says Jim Bryan, with the City of Abilene.

This drill is a part of Texas Severe Weather Awareness week.