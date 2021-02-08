City of Abilene, United Way launch rental assistance program for residents affected by COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – This program is intended to serve as bridge funding for residential households facing eviction or requesting rental assistance. Qualified applicants are those who:

Have experienced a particular loss due to COVID-19;

Live in the Abilene city limits;

Meet all program criteria; and

Ensure a complete online application, including the uploading of certifications and other documents

This funding is not guaranteed, and assistance issued is based on a one-time payment and dependent on available funding. If a household is funded, a paper or direct deposit check will be issued directly to the landlord.

The application process takes about 20 minutes and can only be completed in one session.

Before beginning the application process, please have the following information available:

A valid email address,

Contact information for the landlord including email address,

Scan/Photo of Proof of Identity. Examples of acceptable Identification may include one of the following: Driver’s License, State Identification Card, or Passport

Scan/Photo of last 2 most recent pay stubs, social security stubs, unemployment compensation stubs, or a YTD Profit Loss Statement if self employed

If applying for rental assistance, please download and have available the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TERAP) Tenant Certification form and the TERAP Household Income Certification form.

There is a limited amount of funding and not all applications will be funded. Please allow up to 2 weeks for processing and potential approval.

To apply visit unitedwayabilene.org/abileneunited. For more information or assistance completing your application, contact us at abileneunited@unitedwayabilene.org or call (325) 677-1675.