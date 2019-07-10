City of Abilene names new Animal Services Director

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Abilene is happy to welcome Tammy L. Roberts as its new Animal Services Director. Ms. Roberts comes to Abilene from Killeen, Texas with more than 20 years experience in animal rescue, care, and shelter operations across Texas and the Midwest.

Roberts currently serves as Killeen’s Animal Services Manager. Prior to her work there, Roberts served as Volunteer and Marketing Coordinator for the Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Cedar Hill, Operations Supervisor at Grand Prairie Animal Services, and Operations Director at Humane Society of North Texas.

“Ms. Roberts’ skill and depth of hands-on experience in animal care and shelter operations is a real win for Abilene. We are excited about what she can do to support, lead, and grow our excellent team that’s been so dedicated to serving animals across our community,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

Roberts feels her range of experience in the animal services field is what will give her a unique ability to serve and succeed in Abilene as we work to make significant improvements in our animal services program.

“I really am hoping to make positive changes on behalf of the animals, staff, and residents of Abilene; as well as spotlight and enhance the animal shelter programs that are already working so well for this community,” said Roberts.

Roberts will begin work in Abilene on Wednesday, July 24th.