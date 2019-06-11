City of Brownwood names new police chief Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The City of Brownwood has named a new police chief. [ + - ] Video

Ed Kading, who previously served with the San Angelo Police Department, will begin serving as Brownwood's chief on July 8. His law enforcement career spans 25 years, including 16 years on San Angelo's SWAT team.

Kading is the proud father of two children; Donovan, age 21 and Ellen, age 7.

“I look forward to becoming a part of the Brownwood community, and the Brownwood Police Department family. Together, we will develop each other to continue a tradition of professional, effective, and compassionate public service,” stated Kading.

