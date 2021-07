EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Eastland is asking residents to conserve water following a “major” water leak on the main pump line.

According to the City of Eastland, crews are now on-site and anticipate a repair in the next few hours, however, they still need the community to conserve water.

“Everyone is asked to conserve water at this time. The only supply of available water is what remains in the elevated storage tank,” said Terry Simmons with the City of Eastland,