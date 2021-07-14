City of Ranger firefighters hailed heroes for saving a woman and 5 dogs from fire

RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two firefighters from the City of Ranger received a Life Saving Award after saving a woman and five dogs from a structure fire.

Chief Fox, and Captain Wells were hailed heroes by the City of Ranger on Monday after saving a woman and five dogs from a fully involved structure fire reported in June. They also received recognition from the Texas State Representative’s office, Glenn Rogers gave the firefighters flags and certificates for their heroic efforts.

According to the Ranger Volunteer Fire Department, on the morning of June 22nd, the Ranger Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Alice St. Responding units were advised that there was an occupant trapped by the flames in a camper trailer that was next to the structure.

Firefighters arrived and found a fully involved structure.

“First arriving units made a defensive attack on the fire in an attempt to rescue the occupant. Batting smoke, extreme heat, and impinging flames, firefighters were able to approach the camper and rescue the occupant.”

The units used a fog pattern from the fire hose and one firefighter wrapped his body around the occupant to protect her from the flames and heat.

The woman and five dogs were also saved from the fire thanks to the heroic efforts of the City of Ranger Volunteer Fire Department.