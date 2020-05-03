City Officials address rise in Coronavirus cases during videoconference on Facebook

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- This week The New York Times published an article listing Abilene as one of the cities in America with the highest average daily growth of Coronavirus cases. In a videoconference posted on the City of Abilene Facebook page, city officials discussed the impact of the increase of cases, and claim this high number of cases is in direct correlation with mass testing.

“When you have so many in a group, similar to what we found at AbiMar, was that you’re actually uncovering some cases that you would not have otherwise have uncovered, if we had just continued to keep operating with the same screening criteria that we’ve been using with symptoms and fever,” said Director of Health Services Annette Lerma.

Testing as many people as possible is a crucial part of defeating COVID-19 because mass testing helps medical professionals identify how many people have come in contact with the virus, even those who aren’t showing symptoms.

“If you are in an asymptomatic viral transmission phase, you may be the one that’s out there kind of going about your business spreading it around,” said Lerma.

According to Lerma, enough though Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas is underway, it is important for everyone to continue to wear masks, gloves, practice good hygiene, and think about everyone who could be impacted by their actions.

“You have to make that personal decision if you have somebody in your family or you yourself are immunocompromised, then you will want to continue to be very cautious,” said Lerma.

Some of the numbers from The New York Times article might be a delayed, but it is clear the more testing that is done, the more confirmed cases we will have.

“That number means to me that we’re actually discovering what is out there,” said Lerma.