City says they're unable to consider supporting Taylor Co. HOT tax increase request

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene says they will not be able to consider a resolution of support for a new Hotel Occupancy Tax currently being requested by Taylor County.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the city says after becoming aware of Taylor County's request for authorization to levy the 2 percent Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT), they will not be able to consider a resolution of support because there is no scheduled city council meeting before the filing deadline on March 8.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna also notes that the State of Texas has already created a mechanism for city and county governments to levy a 2 percent venue tax, according to the news release.

“Indeed, the City of Abilene and Taylor County have a history of working together through the venue tax,” Hanna said in the news release. “It is my hope that the city and the county can continue this tradition of working together and use the venue tax mechanism already authorized by the legislature for the benefit of the entire community."