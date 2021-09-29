Clyde High School students blossoming in floral design class

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Clyde Consolidated Independent School District (CCISD) is adding options to its students’ career paths by offering new courses, like Floral Design.

When you think of flowers, adoration comes to mind, but first-year Clyde CISD instructor Kaitlyn Pettit says it’s so much more than a kind gesture.

“Everyone thinks that ag around here is either livestock, growing in a greenhouse, or mechanics, and that’s not all that ag industry is. There’s so much more to it, like, it’s everything that you wear, you eat, you use on a daily basis,” said Pettit.

Clyde CISD is bringing its first-ever floral design class, so students can learn hands-on.

“Bringing this in the ag scheme and not just an artsy scheme is something I truly value because you’re right, not a lot of schools around here are getting to do this opportunity,” said Pettit.

Oddly enough, Pettit says she used to not like flowers so much until she took a floral course in college.

“I hated flowers growing up,” said Pettit.

But now she’s teaching her students everything there is to know about a flower, from the growth and structure to their role in the environment.

“Being able to have them made in our community and then given to our community, so like my grandma can have my flowers on her table, that’ll be cute,” said senior Paige Smart.

“There are so many career choices that you can have in Clyde. They have like a class for everyone, it’s awesome,” said freshman Tucker Jones.

And when it comes to floral design Pettit says, “This is a class where there’s endless imagination that can happen and there’s endless possibilities as well,” said Pettit.

At the end of the course, every student who walks out of those doors will leave with a certification, making them job-ready in the floral industry while in high school or even in college.