Clyde PD asking for public’s assistance locating 81-year-old man

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Clyde Police Department is asking the community for assistance locating an 81-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday, March 10.

James West, 81, was last seen Wednesday afternoon near County Road 223, west of Eula.

According to the Clyde Police Department, James was driving a white 2017 Kia Optima, license plate KBN 2514 (TX).

“James is known to drive the ‘backroads’ and gets confused at times,” said the Clyde PD in a Facebook post. “Please be on the lookout, if you see him, or have seen him, please contact the Clyde Police Department at 325-893-4111.”

The Clyde PD says officers began searching throughout the county after he was reported missing on Wednesday, citizen search teams have also been searching.

Additionally, authorities say Mr. West’s vehicle does not have GPS tracking capabilities, and he does not carry a cell phone which would allow GPS tracking.

“Mr. West has gone missing before and was located in another county in his vehicle, so it is possible he has traveled outside of our region. The vehicle’s license plate was entered as being associated with a missing person, which would alert officers anytime the plate is ran, or a license plate reader scans it,” said Clyde PD.

“Mr. West did not have credit/debit cards with him for us to track. Agencies throughout the region/state have been made aware of Mr. West being missing. Please continue watching for Mr. West and his vehicle.”

The picture below show the last picture taken of Mr. West Wednesday afternoon.