Clyde preparing “biggest fireworks show yet” for Festival by the Lake

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Officials say they’re gearing up for one of their biggest shows yet at this year’s Festival by the Lake.

Terry Davis, secretary for Festival by the Lake, said they’re looking forward to having the festivities continue after missing out last year due to the pandemic.

An event remembered for its incredible fireworks displays, the two-night event will only have one major display this year.

Davis said that fireworks have been hard to come by, but they are planning to have one of the biggest fireworks displays they have ever put on this Saturday.

Festival by the Lake will have live music on Friday, as well as a barbecue cookoff lasting throughout the day.

For the first through third place winners, there will be a cash prize awarded and Davis said that the first place prize has gotten as high as $500 in the past.

The kids will be entertained with a carnival and a kid’s hamburger cookoff on Friday, as well.

Along with the barbecue cookoffs, there will be a horseshoes, volleyball and washers tournament, and swimming and camping available to those with spots in Clyde Lake Park.