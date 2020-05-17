Community honors life of late Anson Police Chief

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – Family and friends of late Police Chief Jack Thompson gathered at the Anson Tiger football stadium Friday to say goodbye to one of the town’s most beloved protectors.

Chief Thompson died suddenly last Saturday, the death coming as a shock to the community he called home for more than twenty years.

“He was a lot of things. He was a husband, father, and the truest sense of the term a public servant,” said Scott Beard, one of the pastors presiding over the memorial.

Chief Thompson was most widely known as a longtime law enforcement officer, most currently serving for the last 2 years as Chief of Police. Thompson was also a volunteer firefighter, a longtime foster parent and pastor of Aspermont Community Church.

“I spoke to him just two hours before [his death]. I couldn’t believe it,” said Robert Johnson who served Aspermont Community Church with Chief Thompson.

While the loss was totally unexpected, Johnson says Chief Thompson’s love for his brothers and sisters in Christ will never be forgotten.

“We’re going to be at peace and know he’s in a better place,” said Johnson.

Chief Thompson is survived by his wife and six children.