Crockett Head Start Principal retires after 31 years of service

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After 31 years, Crockett Head Start Director Georgiana Reagan is announcing her retirement.

Thursday, family and friends lined up for a parade to celebrate her impactful career. Reagan was emotional during the parade, waving and thanking everyone who drove by. She says she’s happy people took the time to recognize her and show love.

“It’s wonderful at the end of a 31-year career to have folks think of you this way and take their time to drive by and wish you well,” Reagan said.

Reagan began in January of 1990 and started by working with pregnant and parenting students in the school district. In 1998, she started to also serve low-income families with what they needed as far as counseling and education. She has also seen the completion of the two Crockett campuses in her career. She has nothing but praise for those she’s worked with.

“I’m proud to have been able to know all the folks in AISD. I had great mentors along the way, I’ve had great administrators along the way, and they always put the kids first,” she says.

Her daughter, Amber Stone, and son-in-law Casey Stone both know she worked well with others and treated everyone with respect.

Secondary Principal at TLCA and Reagan’s son in law Casey Stone said, “Georgiana’s one of the most giving people I know. She will give you the shirt off her back, she has a heart of gold.”

“A lot of her employees she’s known for many many years, so she knows them on a personal level. She knows their kids, their families and their husbands,” Amber says.

After all the effort Reagan put forth for AISD, those she affected surely returned the favor and celebrated her Thursday.