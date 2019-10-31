Eastland band director nominated for Grammy award

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stephen Cox’s love for music started at an early age.

“I like the challenge of trying to put together an ensemble or play my instrument better. You put on the right type of music and it affects my mood,” said Eastland High School Band Director Stephen Cox.

While he played back in his day, these days you can find him on the podium instead of in the pit.

“He’s shown me what the power of music is,” said Eastland High School junior Lance Tinkle. “The power of music has so many ways to affect not only like a career, but also a human emotion and the way it can just bring people together like a society.”

It’s words from students like this that’s brought Stephen Cox to this point, a semifinalist in a Grammy nomination, which means even more when it comes from one of your students.

“I just thought it would be a fun opportunity to try and give him some credit and recognition for all that he does for us,” said nominator Heath Slavens.

To students like Heath, Mr. Cox isn’t just a teacher, but also has the potential to be a Grammy award winner.

Cox is one of 25 semifinalists for Grammy Music Educator of the Year.

The finalists are expected to be announced in December, and the winner will be honored at the Grammy Awards Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.