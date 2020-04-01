Eastland band students challenged to make own instruments

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Teachers in the Big Country have had to make a lot of changes in the last couple of weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it may be difficult for some, Eastland High School Band Director Stephen Cox is taking this opportunity to get a little creative, challenging his students this week to make their own instruments using household items.

“Since I can’t do the things I normally do, I’m doing some of the things that I’ve always wanted to do but never had the time,” said Cox.

The assignment is not mandatory, but students are already getting a jump on it.

“I did like a homemade pan-flute made out of straws and tape and like two little sticks,” said Eastland High School Junior Lance Tinkle.

Cox says he hopes it brings a new level to learning music by forcing the students to make something out of nothing.

“I hope that it creates for them an appreciation of the magic that really is music making,” said Cox. “We take hunks of plastic or hunks of metal and then we shape them and it’s still just a hunk of metal or a piece of plastic, but when ever a person picks it up and develops skill and musicianship, then you can make beautiful music with it.”

The projects are due for the students Friday. The reveal will be on Youtube and the Eastland Band website.