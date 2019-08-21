Eula Volunteer Fire Department in need of help after increase in fires

EULA, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – The Eula Volunteer Fire Department is hands-on, from checking equipment to fueling the trucks.

“They are topped off with fuel and water, and the trucks themselves are topped off with fuel, engines are cleaned, trucks are clean so that when we go into the field next time we can all stay safe,” said Annaliese Scoggin, Assistant Chief Eula Volunteer Fire Department.

They do all their work in house in their free time.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the funds to hire mechanics, so they will come to the station and these guys will have to fix it,” said Charlie Dawson, Eula Volunteer Fire Department Chief.

All this work has to be done after spending all day at their full-time jobs.

“Most of our firefighters still hold full-time jobs, which means that sometimes, especially during weekdays, we may only have a few people able to respond. In the evenings, we usually have a lot more people,” said Scoggin.

They keep up with all this work while still recovering from their hours spent fighting fires.

“A mutual aid to a fire north of us, one of our trucks blew a tire that tire cost about $600 to replace. Lost a belt on one of our pumps, and all of that equipment, upkeep just cost a lot of money every time we respond to a fire. Even just updating when our equipment gets old,” said Scoggin.

The department mostly relies on generous donations to operate.

“Usually the department is able to reimburse us for expenditures, but there are times when there is just not the funds to get the kind of purchase we need,” said Dawson.

On Sept. 28, The Eula Volunteer Fire Department will be having an open house with a raffle drawing, fish fry and silent auction to raise money. To find out more information, you can contact the department here.