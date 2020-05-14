Expo Center, First Financial reach 4-year naming rights agreement

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor County Expo Center has officially reached a four-year agreement with First Financial Bank. The outdoor pavilion built in 2018 that holds many events throughout the year will now be called First Financial Pavilion.

Expo Center Executive Vice President and General Manager Rochelle Johnson is confident and excited for the partnership moving forward.

“It involved signage for the facility, both on the east and west side of the First Financial Pavilion and we’re very excited about that. It also gave them some other signage and some tickets to events as well as a parking space. So, it’s just a great four year partnership between First Financial Bank and the Expo Center,” Johnson said.

Both sides of the agreement obviously have their benefits. As Johnson said, First Financial has tickets to events, but are also helping others in the City of Abilene.

Johnson said, “Of course it shows for First Financial that they are helping the community. Part of the funds they are donating will go towards the Taylor County Livestock Show Premium Sale that’s held every year here in January.”

As for the Expo Center, the funds they receive will help them continue to keep the facility going and hold its numerous events throughout the year.

“Sponsorships and naming rights are a key part of the long term ability for the Expo Center to operate and to at least break even, if not, some little bit of a profit to put back into the organization,” Johnson says.

Part of the funds First Financial Bank is giving will go to help kids buy supplies they need to keep their animal healthy and compete.

Johnson said, “We have people that bid on their animals. They get to keep the animal, but they also get the money that;s raised through the auction and helps to pay for feed and tack and other things that they might need to go on down the road to those major stock shows.”