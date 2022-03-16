RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a fisherman’s body was found in a Runnels County lake Tuesday.

Texas Game Wardens confirm patrons at the Elm Creek Reservoir, also known as Winters Lake, discovered the body around 2:45 p.m.

The deceased’s identity has not been publicly released, but game wardens did confirm he is in his 50s and from Winters.

Investigators believe he was fishing at the lake because he had fishing gear with him, and they were able to confirm he was spotted at the lake around 7:00 p.m. the night before.

At this time, there is no indication foul play was involved, but his body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No further information was released.