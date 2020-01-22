Former pastor continues to serve up kindness, gives back to homeless community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — From 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on any given Tuesday, chances are you’ll find Rev. Iziar Lankford behind the stove.

“I can cook for one, I can cook for a thousand,” said Rev. Lankford.

Lankford helps fill plates and stomachs for the homeless community in Abilene. It’s something he’s been doing for the past 10 years, and has now helped him earn some recognition from the Black Chamber of Commerce.

“[The] first week we did eight, [the] second week 16, third week 32,” said Rev. Lankford.

Nowadays Rev. Lankford helps serve anywhere from 180 to 300 plates a week.

“We ask them if they need seconds, thirds or fourths, whatever they need, that’s what we give them,” said Rev. Lankford.

Rev. Lankford retired in 2018 but still continues to turn on the heat and stir up some creations all on limited food donations.

“Well, I get some donations and some I just make it up out of my pocket,” said Rev. Lankford.

He says he will continue to do it as long as he can, and his reasoning is simple.

“I’ve always felt when God blesses you, He blessed you to bless others,” said Rev. Lankford.