Freedom Festival & WestTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular taking place in Abilene July 3 & 4

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The countdown is on for the second annual Freedom Festival & WestTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular, and committee members are busy accepting parade float entries, signing up volunteers and setting up the biggest pyrotechnic show in West Texas.

“We’re launching more than rockets. We’re launching new traditions,” said Gary Grubbs, who co-chairs the event’s steering committee with partner in patriotism Kelly Jay. “This fireworks show will be one of the grandest in Texas, and that’s a big brag. We’re grateful to the community for making this happen.”

Even better, to celebrate Flag Day, general admission tickets at www.abilenefreedomfestival.com are half-price today through Sunday with promo code: FLAG.

The extravaganza will start Wednesday evening, July 3, when the Stars & Stripes Parade marches through downtown, followed by a showing of “The Avengers” at the Historic Paramount Theatre.

Thursday, July 4, the action moves to the Taylor County Expo Center grounds, which will burst with live music, vendors, shiny cars and bikes, a VIP tent and tailgate parties.

Entertainers include American Idol alum Savannah Votion and fan favorites Deryl Dodd, Jerrod Medula and Willie Mack. Recent additions to the festival include ticket levels for RVs and big tailgate parties with full service set up.

Freedom Festival general admission tickets include the Car & Motorcyle Show, as well as the live music stage, children’s activity area, vendors and food trucks.

Clubs and business owners still can join the community effort: Show your patriotic flair in the parade, book a vendor space or help underwrite a festival event. Volunteers are needed, too.

General admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 15. Active and retired military pay $7 at the gate. New this year is a range of RV spots and Tailgate Party choices, with prices ranging from $100 to $175, based on space and amenities.