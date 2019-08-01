Frontier Texas adds new exhibit to personalize visitor experience

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- For the fiscal year 2018 Frontier Texas had an admission revenue of more than $133,000. Now they are adding a new attraction to their museum in hopes to personalize the learning experience.

“Towards the end of the exhibit there’s a new kiosk where they can insert the card into the kiosk. Then it will tell them what happened to the person and tell them kind of what their fate was,” said Jeff Salmon, Executive Director, Frontier Texas.

The idea is for visitors to feel an emotional connection to the individual.

“Personal little things like this add fun. Of course kids are going through reading this like hey what did you get so there’s more, you learn more of the history through personal things. I think it’s really awesome,” said Chapman family, a local family.

While Frontier Texas has higher attendance than the national average for museums, their hopes are to continue keeping that up by using this attraction.

“The more emotional of experience people have the more likely they are to talk about it to other people which does in essence help attendance,” said Salmon.

Only 32.87% of their attendance comes from people who live in Abilene.