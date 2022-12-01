JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile home caught fire in Hawley Thursday.

The fire completely engulfed the home at FM 3326 and Avenue E around 11:00 a.m.

First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC they don’t believe anyone was home at the time of the fire, which was still under attack as of noon.

Several structures surrounding the mobile home are threatened by the flames but fire fighters are confident they can get them under control before they spread.

