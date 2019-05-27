Global non-profit provides assistance for those affected by Abilene tornado

A global non-profit is sending a team to Abilene to assist with ongoing efforts to recover from a tornado that damaged nearly 200 homes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A global non-profit is sending a team to Abilene to assist with ongoing efforts to recover from a tornado that damaged hundreds of homes last week.

An Incident Management Team from BCFS Health and Human Services will establish a Resource and Recovery Center at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, located at 701 S. Pioneer Drive, from May 29 through June 8. The center will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

"Abilene residents impacted by the recent tornado and needing assistance with immediate needs can visit the Resource and Recovery Center during operational hours to connect with available community resources," according to a press release.

BCFS is providing this Incident Management Team, as well as a Damage Assessment Team and a Disaster Case Management Team, to the City of Abilene at no cost.

On Saturday, May 18, an EF-2 tornado hit several neighborhoods in the southwest-central part of Abilene, leaving 66% of the 300 homes damaged in need of professional repair.

The Community Foundation of Abilene and United Way of Abilene have joined forces to raise money for those affected by the storms by creating a donation page at AbileneRelief.org.