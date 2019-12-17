Grandson pulls 93-year-old grandmother from Brown County mobile home fire

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County man got himself and his 93-year-old grandmother to safety after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived at the home on CR 362 north of Blanket just after 2:00 a.m. and found the structure fully involved.

Witnesses say the 93-year-old grandmother woke up, saw smoke, and yelled for her 59-year-old grandson before collapsing.

The grandson then pulled her and himself to safety, but they both suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.

They were transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

